Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón honored at MDC’s Center for Financial Training graduation

Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón honored at MDC's Center for Financial Training graduationMiami Dade College (MDC) President Emeritus Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón was honored at the graduation ceremony for MDC’s Center for Financial Training (CFT) held at the Biltmore Hotel, where he served as keynote speaker. MDC’s Center for Financial Training provides financial services education, training and technology to financial services professionals throughout the United States and around the world.
