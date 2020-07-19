East End Capital announces newest Wynwood apartment project, Foyer

East End Capital — the pioneering developer behind Wynwood’s first apartment building, Wynwood 25 — recently received approval from the City of Miami’s Urban Development Review Board (UDRB) on its newest project: Foyer Wynwood.

The mixed-use development, situated along Wynwood’s N. Miami Avenue, will feature affordable co-living and micro-unit options in the apartment portion, together with co-workspaces and other amenities. In conjunction with the development, East End has launched a new brand — Foyer — to operate and manage this project as well as all the other co-living apartment projects in its pipeline.

Foyer Wynwood will be a 375,000-square-foot, 12-story, 236-unit multifamily residential project that spans N. Miami Avenue from 24th to 25th Street. The project will offer with an abundance of shared amenity space, including a gym focused on functional training, a juice and coffee bar, an expansive pool deck, a chef’s kitchen and entertainment space, collaborative co-working and art studio areas, and state-of-the-art podcast and green-screen studios.

All Foyer projects will include high ratios of furnished micro-units and co-living bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, together with traditional studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

Monthly rents for co-living bedrooms at Foyer Wynwood — which include the furnishings, electricity, common area cleaning, and WiFi — are expected to start around $1,500 per month.

“Foyer aims to redefine the multifamily landscape by incorporating affordable co-living and micro-units into the traditional apartment mix. Foyer communities will be priced and designed for renters of all ages, in all walks of life,” said Jonathon Yormak, the founder of East End Capital and Foyer. “They will be low on cost, high on community and incredibly easy on convenience.” In addition to AI enabled marketing and low-click on-boarding processes, Foyer’s roommate pairing will be taken to a new level through its proprietary compatibility algorithm.

The development will continue the renaissance occurring along N. Miami Avenue, and is located near notable attractions such as Veza Sur Brewery, The Wynwood Arcade, Oasis, The Salty, and the planned Arlo Hotel.

The project is being designed by globally recognized architecture firm, Kobi Karp Architecture & Design, also responsible for East End’s Wynwood 25 and Annex projects.

Construction is expected to commence in early 2021.