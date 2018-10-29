East End Capital unveils more than $10M renovations to Downtown office building

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

East End Capital recently unveiled more than $10 million in upgrades to the 30-story iconic Downtown Miami office building, 100 Biscayne, formerly known as the New World Tower.

Completed over the past year, the sleek and modern makeover provides the building with a refreshed look and feel reflective of the office tower’s epic history and premium location in Miami’s Central Business District with proximity to the waterfront.

Expansive renovations were completed throughout the exterior and interior of the building. Zyscovich Architects, a tenant at 100 Biscayne, designed the streetscape façade which features new storefronts, stone along the entry way and updated signage. A 35-foot LED video wall with custom art, developed by Obscura, the creatives behind America’s greatest lobbies, greets guests and tenants upon arrival, and a new access control system that includes turnstiles was added at the entrance to the elevator lobby.

“Tenants are looking for greater efficiency, increased communal common areas, more amenitized and technology-infused work spaces,” said Jonathon Yormak, founder and managing principal, East End Capital. “The upgrades completed across 100 Biscayne, further enhance its central location and make it an optimal office building to meet the creative and technology markets growing desires and demands.”

Interior renovations include new common corridors and bathrooms, a complete window tinting replacement, and addition of multi-purpose amenity space that incorporates a lounge and conference area with two conference rooms. Tenants also can enjoy a fitness center with a yoga studio and changing rooms that contain showers.

Enhanced technology features bolster the tenant experience, with best–in-class fiber connectivity available throughout the entire office building, and a parking service application that allows for tenants to be notified via text messages about car retrieval, reducing wait times.

East End is implementing a pre-built program that has high-design move-in-ready office suites with exposed ceilings, flexible work space and open kitchens. MKDA led the interior design for the newly created office spaces and common areas.

Currently, the building is occupied with a diverse tenancy representing architecture, media, luxury goods, law and telecommunication industries. Among those tenants are Bulgari, Luxottica and global luxury brand LVMH. Leasing at 100 Biscayne is managed by Gordon Messinger at Cushman & Wakefield.

For more information on 100 Biscayne, visit www.100Biscayneblvd.com.