Home Biscayne Bay Tribune Effective 9 p.m. March 19, all non-essential retail and commercial establishments are...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Effective 9 p.m. March 19, all non-essential retail and commercial establishments are ordered closed.
https://youtu.be/wLK9olWDkVk March 19 Effective 9 p.m. March 19, all non-essential retail and commercial establishments are ordered closed. Read the entire order HERE.
Quality Over Quantity; Active Over Passive
Throughout most of 2019, the most frequent question I heard from clients and colleagues was, “How long can this market continue to rise?” To...
Use your phone to fight coronavirus.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout Florida, bringing life to a standstill and threatening to overwhelm hospitals and emergency rooms across the state....