Elect “Man of the People” Keon Hardemon as County Commissioner for District 3

Keon Hardemon is the best candidate to fill the seat Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson holds today because of his diverse experience and passion for government.

The son of a police officer who started his life in a public housing, Hardemon has a wide range of experience that keeps him in tune with the needs of all the residents of District 3. He knows hard knocks and discipline and how to explain complex ideas in ways that makes you want to listen. He also knows the despair that poverty can bring and the height of professional success, becoming a graduate of the University of Miami Law School and an assistant public defender.

It can be hard to manage all the competing interests of the district because of the diversity of its residents and the wealth gap that exists between many of them. The district includes Liberty City, Little Haiti, Overtown, the Upper East Side, Edgewater, Buena Vista, Wynwood, Venetian Causeway, Biscayne Shores, the Village of El Portal and the Village of Miami Shores.

As a County Commissioner, Hardemon will draw on his varied experience to appeal to a wide range of voices from varied economic backgrounds, as he has as a Miami Commissioner.

Born in Miami, Hardemon’s first home was in the James E. Scott Public Housing Development in Liberty City. He is a product of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools System, graduating from Charles R. Drew Elementary School, Charles R. Drew Middle School, and Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

At Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, he was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated and was most notably known as the Student Government Association’s Senate President. When he left FAMU, he had a Bachelors Degree in Business Management and a Masters in Business Administration.

Upon graduating, he enrolled at the University Of Miami School Of Law (UM). At UM, he was the Black Law Students Association Vice-President, the Parliamentarian for the Student Bar Association, a member of the Center for Ethics and Public Service, and was the first student to successfully argue a motion before a Circuit Court Judge that helped save the life of a man facing the death penalty.

As a commissioner, he has promoted homeownership and pushed for $100 million to be dedicated to affordable housing as part of the Miami Forever bond, a larger amount than what was in the original proposal.

He also won a commitment for a developer of a project in Little Haiti to provide millions of dollars for housing and other needs in the community.

Hardemon is a champion for good government and for giving back to communities in need. That is why he should be the next County Commissioner of District 3.