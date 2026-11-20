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An evening of art, fashion, and philanthropy, Fashion ArtBeats, supports Elio’s Kitchen and the critically ill patients at UHealth/Jackson Holtz Children’s Hospital. This year’s event will be on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., at The Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove, 2985 S. Bayshore Dr.

Guests will enjoy an evening of haute couture from designer Sebastian Rodriguez, a show, fun cuisine, and luxury florals, along with a charity auction featuring art pieces, fashion, and more, with proceeds benefiting Holtz Children’s Hospital, part of Jackson Health System.

“The journey of caring for a child with cancer is filled with a roller-coaster of emotions. We cannot cure cancer alone but together, we can fund the hope, the medicine and the future these children deserve,” said Cristina Lama Evensky, host of Fashion ArtBeats.

Funds raised through Fashion ArtBeats will directly support Holtz Children’s Hospital and the Pediatric Cancer Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FashionArtBeats.org or contact Cristina Lama Evensky at 786-975-6229.

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