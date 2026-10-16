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Emily Zubi Marks Her Spotlight TV Farewell with Guest A.J. Schild

Emily Zubi marks her farewell episode of Spotlight TV with guest Ashley Jordan “A.J.” Schild, SPARKETING © Director of Global Women Who Rock.

Presented by Miami’s Community Newspapers, the episode marks the conclusion of Emily’s time hosting the program. Schild joins her for this farewell installment, giving viewers an opportunity to watch the occasion as part of the Spotlight TV series.

The episode remains available alongside the program’s other interviews, preserving this closing chapter for viewers who have followed Emily’s appearances on Community Newspapers.

Watch the complete farewell episode in the accompanying video.

Host: Emily Zubi

Guest: Ashley Jordan “A.J.” Schild

Guest affiliation: Global Women Who Rock

Program: Spotlight TV