Enjoy An Evening Under the Stars at the 57th Annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival Emily Estefan to Headline Valentine’s Day Concert

For the first time in its celebrated history a live concert will be held in Peacock Park on Friday, February 14, the evening prior to the official opening of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival. Headlining this first-ever “Evening under the Stars” concert is Miami’s own Emily Estefan, a talented singer, songwriter and producer who has already earned international acclaim as a gifted musician.

“I can’t think of a better performer to kick-off this year’s Festival and capture the magic of Coconut Grove,” said Monty Trainer, president of the Arts Festival. “Emily has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry and we are thrilled to have her grace our stage on Valentine’s Day. This concert will set the tone for what we feel will be our finest festival ever.”

Soon after graduating from the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, Estefan was selected as Elvis Duran‘s Artist of the Month and performed her single “Reigns (Every Night)” on NBC‘s Today Show.

Estefan has continued writing and producing original music and performing at events and music festivals such as SXSW, Essence and GroundUp Music Fest. She has been lauded for her performances on nationally televised specials like “Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones” on BET and “Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash” on Freeform and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize on PBS.

The “Evening under the Stars” concert will feature an opening act expected to take the stage at 7 p.m. with Emily Estefan scheduled to perform at 8 p.m.

Among the ticket packages available for the “Evening under the Stars” concert are a Valentine’s Day Couples Package offering two concert tickets for $50 and a Festival Combo Package which offers a concert ticket and one-day free admission to the Arts Festival for $30. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.cgaf.com/friday-night-concert/.

Art aficionados will gather at the 57th edition of this signature event on Saturday morning and begin their stroll along the 1.2 mile stretch of Coconut Grove, one of South Florida’s most picturesque settings. Coconut Grove will again be transformed into a quaint artistic village where visitors are invited to meet many of the world’s most talented artists.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival® will be held February 15-17. Admission is $15 per person, per day. Children under the age of 12 are admitted free. Residents of Coconut Grove who live within the 33133 zip code can enjoy the Festival at a special reduced admission of $10 with proof of residency.

The Festival is produced by the Coconut Grove Art and Historical Association, Inc., a non-profit community organization under the direction of a board of directors and full-time staff. Proceeds from the annual event help to fund year-round arts programs. The association also maintains the Gallery @ CGAF which showcases the artistic talents of aspiring artists in special exhibitions presented during the year from the Mayfair.

For more information on the Arts Festival or to purchase discounted tickets for the Coconut Grove Arts Festival online, visit www.CGAF.com