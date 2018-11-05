Enrollment for over 380 magnet programs runs through Jan. 15

Miami-Dade County Public Schools enrollment period for magnet programs continues through Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

Applications must be received during this time in order for students to be considered for enrollment in the 2019-20 school year.

Parents and students will be able to choose from 384 programs being offered at 114 schools across the district for the 2019-20 school year.

Magnet programs offer unique thematic strands of study that focus on students’ special interests, talents, and abilities for all grade levels. Programs include Robotics and Coding, Media Design, Criminal Justice and International Studies in various foreign languages.

The magnet application system can be accessed at http://miamimagnets.org and is available in multiple languages. This tool simplifies the application process, increases parental access to information and enhances communication.

For additional information, call 305-995-1922 or visit the website at http://miamimagnets.org.

