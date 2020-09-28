Estefan named celebrity chair of MISO’s New Beginnings Fund

The Miami Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of Eduardo Marturet, music director and conductor, is taking bold steps to develop new programs and performances designed to bring everyone closer together, provide opportunities to youth, and offer hope for a brighter future.

To this end, MISO has created the New Beginnings Fund. This fund will serve as a base of financial support to help the organization get through the COVID-19 crisis period, and to fund bold new initiatives and innovative plans for the coming months and beyond.

MISO has announced that Emilio Estefan has offered to lead the New Beginnings Fund as celebrity chair.

“In the face of adversity, there is opportunity. Now, perhaps more than ever before in the history of our country, we are faced with striking new challenges almost daily,” Estefan said. “This is daunting in many ways, but it also has the power to inspire people to stand up for causes they truly believe in. We have been awed by seeing people step forward in magnificent ways during these unprecedented times.

“Let’s make this our opportunity to do something together that will have a meaningful impact on our beloved Miami and the people we call our neighbors and friends. So, come on and…Get on Your Feet!”

Marturet added, “Emilio and Gloria have been great friends and supporters of MISO over the past years. With their support, we can continue to create the exceptional performances that engage, entertain, and stimulate audiences, while fostering their connections to live orchestral music, to each other, and the world around them.”