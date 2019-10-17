Event Recap: CHLI Future Leaders Conference

The Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) hosted their 2019 Future Leaders Conference at the University of Miami. The event brought together South Florida local government officials and corporate executives to provide university students with expert guidance and effective strategies for success as they enter the workforce.

Local movers and shakers included:

Vince Lago, City of Coral Gables Vice Mayor

Congresswoman Donna Shalala

Julio Frenk, University of Miami President

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart

The Honorable Lincoln Diaz-Balart

The Honorable Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Highlights included panels focused on inspiring young leaders while promoting leadership, entrepreneurship and public service:

International/Global Leadership – Lior Haiat, Israeli Consul General & Sara Chen, Deputy Director of TECO

Fireside Chat with Corporate America Executive – Emilio Gonzalez, Executive Director for Strategic Alliances, Verizon

Keeping a Healthy Wallet – Lupe Casanova, Vice-President/ Work Sr. Program Manager at Wells Fargo

Entrepreneurship Perspectives – Liliam M. Lopez, President & CEO, South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Keynote Address, Fernando Rosario – President & Founder, Exeqpath