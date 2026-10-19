Everyone Thinks They’re a Nonprofit. They’re Not | Miami Autism Dad

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Miami Autism Dad Victor Antunez interviews Rafic Faraj, Co-Founder of Kinetic Kickoff, who wants you to know his organization is not what most people assume: it’s not a nonprofit doing events for the disabled, it’s a for-profit supporting neurodivergent people. It started with his nephew, who’s on the spectrum, and today it looks like free sensory-friendly events across Florida: quiet zones, visual schedules, no diagnosis, no paperwork, no price tag. Rafic shares the playbook for anyone who wants to bring more of these events to Miami-Dade.

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And if you’re a special-needs family weighing a move, selling an inherited home, or planning for the next 30 years, that’s my work as a Real Estate Professional here in Miami-Dade. I’m uniquely qualified to help. Call or text me directly: 305.401.6224

Connect with Rafic at Kinetic Kickoff: https://kinetickickoff.us