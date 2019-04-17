Exciting times for South Florida residents as Miami Super Bowl LIV officially launches their volunteer campaign

Super Bowl LIV returns to its rightful home; the city of Miami which is set to host its record-breaking 11th Super Bowl! Miami is known worldwide for its amazing weather, culture, beaches and nightlife. However, another reason why the big game keeps coming back is because of our people. And once again, we need your help!

Volunteers are one of the most important elements of hosting a successful Super Bowl. As of March 19th, Miami Super Bowl LIV has officially launched their Volunteer Program. An effort to recruit 10,000 South Florida residents to make a difference in their community by volunteering for Super Bowl LIV.

Miami Dolphins legend and hall of fame quarterback Dan Marino has joined the SBLIV team and is inviting you show the world how we LIVE IT MIAMI. Marino will once again be under center, leading the public initiative to attract and recruit 10,000 volunteers who will serve as ambassadors throughout South Florida during the week (Jan. 25, 2020- Feb. 2, 2020) leading up to Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020.

Marino spent his entire 17-year, Hall of Fame career in Miami, including leading the Dolphins to its most recent championship appearance in Super Bowl XI. Marino has remained a South Florida resident and been active in the community since his retirement. As honorary captain of the Super Bowl LIV volunteer campaign, Marino is appearing in a series of “recruiting” videos inviting Floridians to join his Super Bowl LIV team. He will also headline events welcoming the volunteers and prepping them with the necessary skillsets and information to serve as South Florida’s ambassadors.

“I’ve told all my friends for years, the only way to really experience Miami is to come live it. Super Bowl LIV will be an amazing opportunity for the world to come see how we work, play and live, and to see everything new my hometown has to offer,” said Marino.

Some more exciting news regarding Super Bowl LIV’s Volunteer Launch is the partnership with Perry Ellis International. Known for its stylish design, superior quality and versatility, the Perry Ellis brand was a natural choice. Perry Ellis International is headquartered here in Miami and was founded by Cuban-born businessman, George Feldenkreis nearly 50 years ago. George and the rest of the Perry Ellis team are ecstatic to be involved with presenting our volunteer program.

Volunteers will act as a Miami Super Bowl ambassador with posts around South Florida in various locations: Downtown Miami, Miami Beach Convention Center, South Florida airports, various hotels, and fan events. All volunteers will receive a complimentary uniform kit, including a jacket, polo, backpack, hat, water bottle, and more. However, nothing compares to the lifelong bragging rights you will have after enjoying this EPIC experience!

All potential applicants must complete the registration form, be at least 18 years of age, and speak English. Locals interested in learning more about volunteering, including seeing Marino’s videos, are encouraged to visit www.miasbliv.com/volunteer and apply today! The deadline to apply is August 1.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to make a positive impact in your community!

Rodney Barreto is chairman of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. He has been actively involved in South Florida Super Bowl initiatives since 1989, including as chair of the 2007 and 2010 Host Committees.