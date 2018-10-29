Experience the ‘Tastes of Miami’ at Miami Seaquarium. Dec. 26-30

Miami Seaquarium invites the community to spice up the holiday season with the first “Tastes of Miami,” a Latin and Caribbean food and music festival, Dec. 26-30, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Park hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Experience the diverse cultures that make Miami a unique and vibrant international city. Try savory dishes from some of the best Caribbean and Latin American local restaurants and food trucks.

The festival will feature activities for everyone to enjoy. Learn some dance moves with some of the best local music artists. Kids can have fun in a play area with bounce houses, arts and crafts, plus many more activities.

Admission to the event is included with park’s admission. For more information on the event visit www.miamiseaquarium.com.