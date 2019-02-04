Explore Vizcaya’s gardens by the light of the full moon

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has announced the 2019 schedule for the popular community program, Gardens by Moonlight.

Experience firsthand why Gardens by Moonlight is a local favorite as you wander Vizcaya’s formal gardens. Watch the moon rise, take a tour, enjoy a glass of wine by the bay and listen to music for a perfect midweek retreat.

Each session of Gardens by Moonlight begins at 6 p.m. The remaining 2019 schedule is: Wednesday, Feb. 2; Wednesday, Mar. 20, and Wednesday, Apr. 17.

Seeing Vizcaya’s historic gardens in the moonlight is a unique experience. Completed in 1922, the formal gardens were designed by landscape architect Diego Suarez, referencing gardens around Florence and Rome. An abundance of architectural structures and details, elaborate fountains, and antique and commissioned sculptures adorn the gardens and take on a mysterious air at night.

Space is limited. To purchase tickets or become a member, visit vizcayatickets.org. To learn more about Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, visit vizcaya.org.