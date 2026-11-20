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Family Style Food Festival, Complex’s global food festival bringing people together through a shared love of food, returns for its second annual Miami Art Week event on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2-10 p.m., at Maurice A. Ferré Park in Downtown Miami.

With art direction by the Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat, this year’s festival will unite sought-after restaurants and leading streetwear brands for exclusive dishes, limited-edition collaborative merchandise and a celebration of creative community.

Basquiat drew from music, language, history and everyday life to create a visual vocabulary whose influence continues to resonate across art, fashion and contemporary expression. That exchange between disciplines finds a natural connection in Family Style’s mission: bringing chefs, designers and their communities together to create something that could only emerge through collaboration.

An early preview of the restaurant lineup includes Versailles, La Camaronera Seafood Joint and Fish Market, To Be Determined, Caracas Bakery and NYC’s Fish Cheeks, with more to be announced. Many of the restaurants’ identities will come to life through expressive booth artwork, turning the festival grounds into a visual celebration of the flavors and creative perspectives behind the food.

Attendees also can shop exclusive Basquiat x Family Style Food Festival merchandise, extending the celebration of art, food and self-expression beyond the festival grounds.

Maurice A. Ferré Park is located at 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132.

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