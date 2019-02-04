Fashion tips its hat to a Miami landmark at Vizcaya luncheon

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens welcomes 350 of Miami’s most fashion-forward philanthropists to raise funds for the continued preservation of this National Historic Landmark during the 11th annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon on Mar. 12.

The aptly nicknamed “hat luncheon” celebrates art in its most relatable form — fashion — reflecting every element of the estate, from floral hats inspired by the gardens to avant-garde pieces drawn from architectural lines.

The day begins with a cocktail reception starting at 11 a.m. followed by the luncheon on the East Terrace from 12:30 to 3 p.m. For James Deering ticket holders, the Après Fete takes place in the courtyard from 3 to 4:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, light bites and a wine bar.

Emcee for the luncheon is Emmy Award-winning news reporter and anchor Laurie Jennings of WPLG Local 10 News.

The annual fashion contest will award the most fashionable attendees in three categories: Most Elegant Ensemble, Best Hat and Most Avant-Garde.

The 11th annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon’s co-chairs are Eilah Campbell-Beavers, Swanee DiMare and Christy Martin. The committee includes Lourdes Almagro Araujo, Lesli Ann Brown, Suzy Buckley, Tatiana Columbus, Patty Diaz, Sonia Gibson, Linda Levy Goldberg, Ana Hernandez, Marile Lopez, Bronwyn Miller, Ariel Penzer Milgroom, Katharine Rubino, Candice Shanbron and Alexa Wolman.

Sponsors for this event include Dolce & Gabbana, Neiman Marcus as Fashion Sponsor, DiMare Fresh, SHAPOH.COM Fancy Hats & Fascinators, Shaw-Ross International Importers, Terra, WPLG Local 10 News and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Tickets can be purchased online. Friends of Vizcaya tickets are $450 and James Deering tickets are $600, which includes exclusive access to the Après Fete. Tables of 10 guests are available starting at $4,500 for a Friends of Vizcaya table. James Deering tables are $6,000 and include premier seating, two bottles of champagne service and exclusive entry to Après Fête following the luncheon (limited availability).

For more information about the Preservation Luncheon, visit www.vizcayapreservation.org or send email to cammy.richards@vizcaya.org.