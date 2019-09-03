Federated Republican Women host Lt. Gov. Nuñez at August meeting

The Federation of Republican Women of North Dade (FRWND) hosted Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette M. Nuñez as a special guest speaker at its August 14 meeting centering on the current immigration crisis.

The dinner meeting took place in the banquet room of Miami’s 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant.

About 150 members and guests were on hand as the lieutenant governor provided an update from the state capital. She also took the opportunity to extoll on the importance of the upcoming 2020 presidential election cycle and the Republican Party’s view that President Donald Trump must be allowed to continue his mission to “Make America Great Again” for an additional term.

“At this point in our history as a country, we believe it is of utmost importance to take a fair and in depth look at the highly contentious issue of immigration, and to use this opportunity to underscore our strong stand on the crisis at the border,” said Maricel Cobitz, chapter president.

“We also acknowledge the support of our Republican lieutenant governor, Jeanette M. Nuñez, who so generously took the time to come by to address our members and supporters.”

Jeanette M. Nuñez was born and raised in Miami. She was elected as Florida’s first Hispanic female lieutenant governor in 2018. She previously served as a state representative of the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018 and was named Speaker Pro Tempore from 2016 to 2018.

Also addressing the group was Florida State Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who provided a state legislative update. She was elected as State District 105 Representative in 2018 and currently serves as a member of several committees, including Business & Professional, Civil Justice, Health Quality, and Higher Education Appropriations, as well as the Public Integrity & Ethics Subcommittee. Prior to being elected to the Florida State House, Rodriguez was the vice mayor of the City of Doral.

Keynote speaker Jonathan Hanen, of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, then took the podium and presented his talk, titled, “The Current Immigration Crisis & What Can Be Done to Fix It.” In his discussion, Hanen touched on the national crisis, the current status of Congressional legislation on illegal immigration and border security, and the media firestorm over unlawful entry and family separation at the border.

He went on to discuss President Trump’s executive orders on asylum policy and the migrant caravans, as well as the Administration’s new framework for securing the border and implementing merit-based legal immigration.

Hanen, who also provided reviewed the Federal and Florida state crime statistics for illegal immigrants and talked about the unlawful sanctuary city movement, is a regional field representative for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) a nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)3 located in Washington, DC.

He joined FAIR in 2016 with prior experience in political consulting on local and congressional races, as well as nonprofit issue advocacy and freelance journalism. Hanen is widely known for developing grassroots activist support and educating the media and the public on immigration issues.

As a political organization, FRWND facilitates cooperation among Republican Women’s Clubs in the State of Florida, while focusing on informing the electorate through education and activities, supporting campaigns, and sharing information about elections with the public.

FRWND Officers include president, Maricel Cobitz; vice presidentm Ada Fennell; secretary, Maite Bocanegra, and treasurer, Jane Muir.

The group hosts several informative meetings throughout the year as well as high-visibility events, including a rally several weeks ago at the site of the 2020 Democratic Presidential Debates in Miami. They also hosted a massive rally in Hialeah last year to showcase Republican candidates running for local, state, and national posts leading into the 2018 election.

Formed in 2017, FRWND hosts events primarily in Hialeah, Miami Lakes, Miami Springs, Aventura, North Miami Beach, North Miami, Miami Gardens, Sunny Isles, and Golden Beach.