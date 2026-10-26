Felicia Frazier Talks Miami Beach Art and Community on City Built

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Art can create connections that extend beyond gallery walls. On this episode of City Built, host Irvans Augustin welcomes Felicia Frazier, founder of Dolly and Oz Presents in Miami Beach, to discuss entrepreneurship, creative opportunity, and building community through art.

A former publishing executive, Frazier brings her experience supporting creative talent to a gallery focused on emerging and underrepresented artists. Her approach connects visitors with both the artwork and the people behind it, making discovering and collecting art more approachable.

The conversation explores transparent artwork pricing, the Canvas Stories artist series, and gatherings such as Wine Down Sundays. These initiatives create opportunities for visitors to discover artists, hear their stories, and connect with Miami Beach’s creative community.

Watch the full City Built interview with Irvans Augustin and Felicia Frazier above.

Learn more about the gallery at Dolly and Oz Presents.