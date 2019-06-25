Fifth Annual International Day of Yoga Celebration at Miami-Dade Government Center

The Asian-American Advisory Board (AAAB) under the Office of Community Advocacy celebrated the Fifth Annual International Day of Yoga on Friday, June 21, at the lobby of the Stephen P. Clark Center, in Miami. Vice Chairwoman Rebeca Sosa was in attendance and addressed the audience on the benefits of Yoga.

Certified Yoga Instructor Victor Vivek Swaroop from Ananda Yoga and well-known Yoga Trainers from Yogi Hari Ashram taught various Yoga sessions during the four-hour event.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Yoga is practiced in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity.

Recognizing its universal appeal, on 11 December 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga by resolution. The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

For more information, please contact Asian-American Advisory Board Director Joshua Ho at 305-375-1570. The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County “One Community” that embraces our diverse and unique population. Follow @AdvocacyMDC on YouTube, Facebook,Instagram, and Twitter and follow @mdcaaab on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.