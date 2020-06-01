film-maker season 3 premieres on South Florida PBS

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) is excited to announce the new season of film-maker premiering on Tuesday June 2nd at 7:30 PM on WPBT and June 4th at 5:30 PM on WXEL. film-maker showcases stories that define this community, explore diverse themes, and deepen the understanding of ourselves and our neighbors.

“Through our cultural programming, we want to introduce viewers to local artists who can inspire us, challenge us and connect us,” Says Joyce Belloise, Vice President of Content and Community Partnerships. “In this third season of film-maker, we are honored to showcase our local storytellers. This collection of films highlights the diverse voices and the depth of talent that make our community so unique.”

Not only will South Florida PBS broadcast these films to an estimated 6.3 million viewers, the station will also distribute the series online and offer it up for national distribution, offering these filmmakers access to a significant new audience.

Additionally, South Florida PBS is hosting a two-night virtual Film-Festival on June 18th and 19th starting at 7 PM. Viewers will have a chance to watch all the films featured in season 3, meet the film-makers, ask questions and vote for their favorite film! More information for to Southfloridapbs.org/events.

Episode descriptions are as follows:

Episode 301 premiering June 2nd on WBPT and June 4th on WXEL:

Escapé – Submitted by Director Mariana Serrano

Richard Green, a man trapped in a monotonous marriage, looks to the personal ads to bring some new fire to his life; but when he goes to meet the woman of his dreams, he finds her to be everything his wife already is.

Third Eye – Submitted by White Elephant Group/Director Ryan Blanco

One man’s journey through rural Florida in search of a spot with low levels of light pollution to watch the stars.

Episode 302 premiering June 9th on WPBT and June 11th on WXEL:

El Balsero (Spanish with subtitles) – Submitted by Director Jose Navas (Spanish with subtitles)

After years of living under Fidel Castro’s government, Cuba has fallen into a state of darkness and oppression. Freedom has been stripped from its people and daily life has been punctured by harassment and executions at the hands of Castro’s National Police. After his childhood friend is violently killed in an altercation with a Castro sympathizer, 21 year old Reinaldo realizes he must find a way out and regain his freedom at any cost.

Spirit Walker – Submitted by Director Allison Kotzig

Deep in the Everglades, a shapeshifter switches forms.

Episode 303 premiering June 16 on WPBT and June 18 on WXEL:

Uncanny: The Dolls of Mariana Monteagudo – Submitted by Director Elaine Minionis

Uncanny follows a renowned Venezuelan plastic artist currently living in Florida, through her creative process of bringing her intriguing and eerie doll sculptures to life.

Episode 304 premiering on June 18th at 11:30 PM on WPBT and June 20th at 11:30pm on WXEL. (Airs late due to some adult content.)

Dent Head Gone– Submitted by Co-Directors Rafael Lorie & Valerie Brooks

Wannabe python hunter Dent and his estranged mother’s visit to a drive-thru zoo is taken off-road, beyond the veil of civilization and into the den of a fabled Everglades monster: a three-headed serpent with the identities of Ponce de Leon, a dog and Death.

Episode 305 premiering June 23rd on WPBT and June 25th on WXEL.

Treal Toonz Reppin’ Matters: Jackie Ormes– Submitted by Filmmaker/Animator Jason “JaFLEU” Fleurant

Reppin’ Matters webisode features a history lesson about Cartoonist Jackie Ormes – the first Black female syndicated cartoonist – her successes in the 1950s, and her legacy

Caminos – Submitted by Director Fernanda Lamuño (Spanish with subtitles)

Rafael faces the tough choice of gaining his freedom or leaving Santiago behind on Rafael’s 18th birthday.

Smile – Submitted by Director Jeremiah Felipe

A young man faced with depression and OCD must learn to love himself and confront his inner demons after encountering a mysterious figure that always has a smile on its face.

For more information, and to watch interviews with the Season 3 filmmakers, please visit http://southfloridapbs.org/film-maker.

film-maker is made possible in part by Oolite Arts and Friends of South Florida PBS.