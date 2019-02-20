Find Your Life “Style” at the Miami Home Show, March 1-3 – Mana Wynwood

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show will showcase over 150,000 square feet of home improvement products and services, plus seminars, Family Day and feature areas that enable homeowners and renters to focus on their life “style” and lifestyle. The Miami Home Show returns March 1-3 to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center. An early bird admission savings is available online until February 28th at www.homeshows.net.

Here’s what you can find and do:

Decorate or Renovate

Whether the job is big or small, the Miami Home Show offers everything needed for: kitchen and bathroom remodeling; closet design and storage; furnishing or decorating; hurricane protection; home security; lighting; flooring; doors; outdoor living including pools and hot tubs, turf, patio furniture; and much more.

“Sold” and Selfie

Josh Flagg of Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” speaks at the Home Improvement Stage at 2 and 4 pm on Saturday, March 2nd and 2 pm on Sunday, March 3rd. Only 35 years old, Flagg has sold over 2 billion dollars in residential real estate in just 15 years! Whether you’re a homeowner or realtor, learn tips on selling for top dollar. Flagg will be available for photos and autographs following each seminar.

Design and Influence

Get home décor advice from the Home Show’s featured Interior Designers. Each designer has made a room vignette dedicated to a Miami Influencers. Follow the red carpet and visit, Francy Arria who will design for Lauren Diaz @Fluent_In_Food; Perla Lichi for Miami Herald’s Daisy Olivera @DaisySociety; Elyse Santoro for Ines Hegedus-Garcia @Miamism; and Roberta Marcelino for Amanda Brooke @FromAppletoOrange.

Taste and Learn

Pre-register for A Taste-Full Experience and learn food and wine pairing basics with Antonio Braschi, owner of Costa Med Bistro + Wine and Stefano Campanini, wine educator and owner of Wine by the Bay. An advance admission with seminar pass is only available online. Seating is limited and participants must be 21+.

Create and Connect

Sunday, March 3rd is Family Day and a great time to connect with the young ones and the community! Make mixed media, Truffala Trees and Mustaches inspired by Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” and a tribute to the beloved author’s birthday on March 2nd presented by the Miami Children’s Museum. Plus, enjoy story and craft activities presented by the Miami Dade Public Library System.

Live Tiny or a Life you Love

Living in a micro apartment or small space? Learn tiny living tips with Jasmine Nicole of Jazzin it up w/ Jasmine Nicole. Plus, discover simple ways to integrate the principles of Modern Feng Shui into your entire life with Elyse Santoro, Feng Shui Design Alchemist and Chad Welch, Lifestyle and High-Performance Coach.

Find a schedule and information at www.homeshows.net.

About the Home Design and Remodeling Show

For the FIFTH consecutive year, BizBash named the Home Design and Remodeling Show as one of Miami/South Florida’s Top 100 Events and placed fourth in the Trade Shows, Expos & Conventions category. The Miami and Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Shows have been South Florida’s largest and premier home improvement expos for over forty years. Homeowners can find a diverse range of products and solutions tailored specifically to the Florida housing market. Plus, encounter some of South Florida’s most prominent home designers and home remodeling companies. Because the Home Show features superior vendors, tens of thousands of excited homeowners attend the Home Shows, every year.

Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show

March 1-3, 2019

Friday 4:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday Noon – 9:30 pm

Sunday Noon – 7:30 pm

Mana Wynwood Convention Center

318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

www.homeshows.net | info@homeshows.net | 305.667.9299

@FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows (Instagram, Twitter)

FloridaHomeShow (Facebook)

Purchase tickets online by Thursday, February 28th and SAVE $3.00.

$10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under.