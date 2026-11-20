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Lost something? Perhaps it’s a sense of wonder, inspiration or connection.

The City of Miami Beach invites residents and visitors to rediscover what they’ve been missing through “Find Your Wonder,” new campaign spotlighting the museums, performance venues, historic sites and creative institutions that make Miami Beach a year-round cultural destination.

At the heart of the campaign’s promotional video is a whimsical Lost and Found booth set against the backdrop of Miami Beach’s shoreline.

There, a quirky attendant helps visitors recover something increasingly rare in a fast-paced world — moments of awe, creative inspiration and meaningful human connection. Through this magical experience, the campaign invites audiences to explore Miami Beach’s many cultural institutions and discover the transformative power of the arts.

The campaign will run on digital, social, video, outdoor and print platforms, extending its reach to residents and visitors throughout South Florida.

“There is no doubt that the arts enrich our community and strengthen our economy,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner. “This campaign celebrates nearly 20 institutions and organizations that help make our city one of South Florida’s premier destinations for arts and culture year-round.”

Featured cultural anchors include: Miami Beach Bandshell, The Bass Museum of Art, Miami Beach Botanical Garden, Miami City Ballet, Miami Design Preservation League, The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater, Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, Miami Beach Jewish Community Center, Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, Moonlighter FabLab, Miami New Drama, New World Symphony, O Cinema, O Miami, Oolite Arts, Miami Beach Regional Library, Miami Beach Urban Studios-FIU and The Wolfsonian-FIU.

Later this fall, the marketing initiative will come to life through a traveling Lost and Found booth activation appearing at select locations on and off Miami Beach. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the installation, win tickets to cultural events and send illustrated postcards featuring original watercolor artwork of some of the city’s most beloved venues. Dates and locations will be announced on FindYourWonderMB.com⁠.

Known around the world for its iconic beaches and internationally acclaimed Art Week, the coastal city is home to a vibrant cultural community that thrives all year long. Developed in partnership with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and supported by VML, “Find Your Wonder” encourages residents and visitors to step inside the city’s museums, theaters, gardens, music halls and other cultural venues to experience the creativity that helps define Miami Beach.

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For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.