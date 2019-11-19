Firestone, Goldmeier and Potter Norton to chair United Way Tocqueville Society

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Justin Firestone, Brian Y. Goldmeier and Susan Potter Norton are co-chairing United Way Tocqueville Society, an elite group of more than 800 business and community leaders who contribute at the highest levels and engage in philanthropy and volunteerism year-round.

Tocqueville Society members contribute nearly $16 million to benefit more than 100 programs across 60 local agencies focused on education, financial stability and health.

Co-chairs Firestone, Goldmeier and Potter Norton are building a cabinet of influential business leaders and philanthropists who make it a priority to lead by example, give at the highest levels and encourage others to do the same. Members give $10,000 or more annually, advocate and volunteer to ensure children receive high-quality early care and education, families become financially stable and older adults can stay active and independent.

Justin Firestone is co-founder of Wheels Up. Possessing decades of experience as a serial entrepreneur in the private jet industry, Firestone has built a customer list of who’s who in business, sports and entertainment. He is a trustee of the Ocean Reef Community Foundation, a resident member of the Florida Council of 100 and a founding board member of the United States Chamber of Commerce Business Council.

Firestone has been included in Elite Traveler magazine’s short list for “Leaders in Luxury” and named a “Top 30 Marketing Executive in America” by Sports Illustrated. He was a 2011 recipient of the Miami Herald’s 20 under 40 award. Firestone earned both communication and business degrees from Arizona State University.

Brian Y. Goldmeier is founder and president of BYG Strategies Inc., serving as a principal advisor and strategist to numerous South Florida government, education and business leaders. Through his fundraising leadership and stewardship, he has raised more than $80 million for various political and issues campaigns at the local, state and national level.

In addition to serving as a United Way board member and Tocqueville Society co-chair, Goldmeier serves on the University of Miami Citizens Board, Voices for Children and City Year Miami. He has a master’s in business administration and bachelor’s in sports management from Endicott College.

Susan Potter Norton is a shareholder at Allen Norton & Blue PA with more than 40 years of experience in labor and employment law. In 2005, Potter Norton was co-chief editor of the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Section of Litigation Model Jury Instructions for Employment Litigation.

In addition to serving as a United Way board member, Tocqueville Society co-chair and a trustee of VeritageMiami, Potter Norton has served as chair for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, president of the Orange Bowl committee and co-chair of the Professional Development committee for ABA’s Section of Litigation. She has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers and was honored with the Woman of Distinction Award from South Florida magazine, among other top honors.

Potter Norton earned her law, master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Florida State University.

The Tocqueville Society was named after a French historian who recognized, celebrated and immortalized the voluntary spirit he witnessed in America during the 1800s. Since 1991, United Way of Miami-Dade’s Tocqueville Society has honored those individuals who demonstrate an extraordinary sense of philanthropy.

About United Way Tocqueville Society

To learn more, give, advocate or volunteer, visit unitedwaymiami.org.