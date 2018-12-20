Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon Is Both A Test of Endurance and a Winter Retreat

The 17th annual Miami Marathon and Half Marathon is renowned as not only a test of strength and will, but also a desired escape and experience during the month of January. For the second year in partnership with Fitbit, Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand, is proud to host the Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon on January 27. The Fitbit Tropical 5K will take place on January 26. More than 20,000 are expected to participate throughout the weekend activities.

Known for its USTAF-certified, flat, single-loop and Boston-qualifying course, the Fitbit Miami Marathon produced by Life Time is attractive to both veterans and first-timers alike. The course boasts one of the longest open times in the nation, making it ideal for first-time participants, remaining open for six hours, with the finish line open for seven, allowing a 16-minute/mile average time.

Both new and returning athletes are mutually attracted to the scenic route, providing a winter escape to many, which starts outside of American Airlines Arena and traverses MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach before returning to Miami via the Venetian Causeway, navigating through the art district and finishing in the beautiful bay area.

This year’s event will also feature impressive new activations by top sponsors, Fitbit, Michelob ULTRA, Athlinks, Avelina, Baptist Health, Carnival, Florastor, Gatorade Endurance, HOKA, Takeya and Technogym, all providing premier event entertainment. Event owner and producer Life Time, Inc. is upping their investment in this year’s event to host exclusive VIP opportunities in partnership with Technogym, the world leader in fitness and home wellness products and official supplier to the last seven Olympic games. The VIP experience will take the entire event experience to a new level, including perks such as valet parking, concierge service, premium swag, pre- and post-race massage, cocktail reception and more.

Also known for giving back to the community, the Fitbit Miami Marathon has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for more than 70 charity organizations. In 2019, the Life Time Foundation, whose mission is to help children live healthy, happy lives by assisting schools in eliminating highly processed foods, will be the center of the event to accelerate healthy and necessary change in school food this year.

In addition to the full marathon (26.2 miles), race weekend also includes the 5K on Saturday, January 26 and the half marathon (13.1 miles) on Sunday. The full event schedule is as follows:

2019 Fitbit Miami Marathon Schedule

Event Date & Time Location Fitbit Miami Marathon & Half Marathon Expo presented by Technogym Friday, January 25, 2019 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. MANA Wynwood – 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127 Fitbit Tropical 5k produced by Life Time Saturday, January 26, 2019 7:30 am. Miami Children’s Museum- 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, FL 33132 Fitbit Miami Marathon & Half Marathon Expo presented by Technogym Saturday, January 26, 2019 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. MANA Wynwood- 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127 Fitbit Miami Marathon produced by Life Time Sunday, January 27, 2019 6:00 am. American Airlines Arena-601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132 Fitbit Miami Half Marathon produced by Life Time Sunday, January 27, 2019 6:00 am. American Airlines Arena- 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132 Post-race Party: Carnival Fun Zone Finish Festival Sunday, January 27, 2019 6:30 am. – 1:00 p.m. Bayfront Park- 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132 Elite Athletes Award Ceremony Sunday, January 27, 2019 9:30 am. Bayfront Park- 301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132 Fitbit Kids Run Miami produced by Life Time Sunday, January 27, 2019 11:00 a.m. The Final Mile Start Line

To register or for more information visit www.themiamimarathon.com.

The Fitbit Miami Marathon is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned by the company, including the New York City Triathlon, the Chicago Triathlon, the Leadville Race Series and most recently the Dirty Kanza.