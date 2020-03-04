Flamenco Show and Arrós Negre Dinner at El Santo

El Santo in the heart of Calle Ocho, may have taken over the iconic “Casa Panza,” the restaurant has not forgotten the history behind it. El Santo now presents a new weekly Flamenco night, aptly named “Arrós Negre.”

Guests can look forward to experiencing a night filled with traditional Flamenco dancing and music performed by none other than renown Spanish performer Juan de Alba. Juan de Alba and his powerful vocals which include his hit “Yo Soy Asi,” will grace El Santo with his famous Fandangos. Juan de Alba along side singer Carla Ochoa, Ale De Mairena on guitar from Sevilla Spain, and Dancers Sandra Bara and José Junco will transport guests back to traditional Casa Panza performance days.

Of course, no night out of dancing is complete without the perfect meal. Chef Jimmy Gallagher will unveil his Arrós Negre, a paella style rice with calamari and shrimp cooked in squid ink that can be enjoyed with Handcrafted Spanish Sangria.

Put on your dancing shoes and come and join us at El Santo to relive the iconic Flamenco night paired with Chef Jimmy Gallaghers delicious fare.

El Santo is located at 1618 SW 8th St, Miami FL 33135 and to make reservations call (786) 401-6427