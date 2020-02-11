Floating solar array lands near Miami International Airport

As Miami prepared to be on the world stage with the Super Bowl, the millions who fly into Miami International Airport now will be greeted with a new landmark showcasing the area’s commitment to innovation and clean energy.

Florida Power & Light Company president and CEO Eric Silagy and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez recently launched a half-acre, 402-panel floating solar installation into the waters of the Blue Lagoon adjacent to the airport.

Visible from planes flying overhead as well as to drivers along the Dolphin Expressway (SR 836), the solar array generates 160 kilowatts of power and prevents 165 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. The array will double as a test bed for cutting-edge solar research, particularly the performance of solar panels on water.

“We’re working to make Florida a world leader in solar generation with 18 solar plants in operation, 10 more coming online this year and a bold plan to install 30 million panels across the state by 2030,” Silagy said. “This unique project will add to our solar expertise as we relentlessly explore new ways to deliver more affordable clean energy to our customers. Importantly, the solar array demonstrates what can be achieved when we work together toward a common goal.”

Mayor Gimenez added, “Miami-Dade County sets a new course with the first-ever floating solar array at an airport. This is another great example of the long-standing partnership and like-minded vision between FPL and Miami-Dade County that cements our joint commitment to ensuring our community’s resilient future through smart planning and unprecedented innovation.”

FPL and Miami-Dade County continue to partner on clean energy projects throughout the community. Last year, the FPL Miami-Dade Solar Energy Center, located in the southwest part of the county, began generating enough solar energy to power 15,000 homes. In addition to the large solar plant, FPL has built numerous smaller solar installations throughout Miami-Dade County in urban areas that generate clean energy and raise awareness for solar technology.

