FLOATING SOLAR LANDS AT MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON TIME FOR THE BIG GAME

FPL Blue Lagoon solar array is the first floating solar project at an airport and largest in southeastern U.S.

Miami’s visitors won’t be the only ones catching rays on the water. On Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Miami International Airport, Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) President & CEO Eric Silagy and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez will together launch the largest floating solar array in the southeastern United States and first at an airport. Media are invited to see the installation set sail into the waters of the Blue Lagoon.

The floating solar array is comprised of more than 400 panels visible to millions of travelers that fly in and out of the airport, as well as to drivers along Florida State Road 836 West/Dolphin Expressway.

The installation is a little more than half an acre in size and will generate 160 kW of clean energy. This is enough to power more than 20 homes per year – the equivalent of saving 174 metric tons of carbon emissions annually.

Aside from generating clean energy, the array will double as a research facility to test the performance of solar panels on water – a cooler temperature than land.

This cutting-edge installation is part of FPL’s “30-by-30” plan, which pledges to bring 30 million solar panels to Florida by 2030, making the state a world leader in solar generation.