Florida Shakespeare Theater Presents “Romeo and Juliet” at The Barnacle

Experience the passion, romance, and dazzling swordplay of this classic but profoundly relevant and entertaining production of Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Julie” — one of the most famous and moving plays ever written.

Pack a picnic, bring your own low lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy Shakespeare under the Stars. There will be two evening shows, and one twilight performance of Romeo and Juliet, January 18-20, presented by the Florida Shakespeare Theater:

Friday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m.

According to Director by Colleen Stovall, “True to the original script, this season’s professional performance is a visual delight with detailed authentic costumes of the colorful and flourishing Italian period in the city-state of Verona. If you or your family are new to the Shakespeare in the Park experience then Romeo & Juliet is the perfect introduction.”

STORYLINE

In William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, a long simmering feud between two noble families erupts in the city of Verona. Forced to choose between love and loyalty, the blood feud and a cruel twist of fate, brings about a tragic ending for the young lovers, Romeo and Juliet.

Since it was written around 1595, Romeo and Juliet has been in almost continual production across the globe, and is arguably his most beloved play.

This production features a full cast of professional actors, period costumes, and period sword fighting. Visit www.shakespearemiami.com for play information.

Although the performance is free, $35 limited VIP seating is available. Also, please consider a $2 per person donation to help with the park’s building preservation fund.

Outside food & beverage is permitted. Snacks available on site for sale. No pets permitted. In case of rain, the performance will be held under the Barnacle Pavilion.

To attend a Barnacle performance, park nearby and arrive at the front gate beginning one hour before show time. Call for accessibility information: 305-442-6866. The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway. Coconut Grove, FL 33133.

PARK VENUE CONTACT

Jessica Cabral, Park Services Specialist

305-442-6866 Jessica.Cabral@floridadep.gov

PRODUCTION CONTACT

Colleen Stovall 305-458-9789