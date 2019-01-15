Florida Shakespeare Theater sets Romeo and Juliet at The Barnacle

Experience the passion, romance, and dazzling swordplay of the classic but profoundly relevant and entertaining production of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet — one of the most famous and moving plays ever written.

Pack a picnic, bring your own low lawn chairs or blankets, and enjoy Shakespeare under the Stars. There will be two evening shows, and one twilight performance of Romeo and Juliet, Jan. 18-20, presented by the Florida Shakespeare Theater: Friday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m.

“True to the original script, this season’s professional performance is a visual delight with detailed authentic costumes of the colorful and flourishing Italian period in the city-state of Verona,” said Colleen Stovall, director. “If you or your family are new to the Shakespeare in the Park experience then Romeo and Juliet is the perfect introduction.”

In William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, a long simmering feud between two noble families erupts in the city of Verona.

Forced to choose between love and loyalty, the blood feud and a cruel twist of fate, brings about a tragic ending for the young lovers, Romeo and Juliet.

Since it was written around 1595, Romeo and Juliet has been in almost continual production across the globe, and is arguably his most beloved play.

With a goal of managing professional productions of Shakespeare’s plays, and presenting them — free of charge — to the public in South Florida, founding producing artistic director Colleen Stovall continues to promote literacy, culture, and a passion for the arts through her company’s amazing performances of the works of William Shakespeare.

This year’s production features a full cast of professional actors, period costumes, and period sword fighting.

Visit www.shakespearemiami.com for play information.

Although the performance is free, $35 limited VIP seating is available. Also, please consider a $2 per person donation to help with the park’s building preservation fund.

To attend a Barnacle performance, park nearby and arrive at the front gate beginning one hour before show time. Outside food and beverage is permitted. Snacks available on site for sale. No pets permitted. In case of rain, the performance will be held under the Barnacle Pavilion.

For park services information, contact Jessica Cabral at 305-442-6866 or via email at Jessica.Cabral@floridadep.gov. Theater production contact is Colleen Stovall at 305-458-9789.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Hwy. In Coconut Grove. For general information visit www.thebarnacle.org/. For accessibility information call 305-442-6866.