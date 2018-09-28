Florida’s MBDA Export Center to host 36th Annual MEDWeek Conference, Oct. 19

In preparation for the upcoming Business Matchmaker Conference, MEDWeek 2018, Host Committee members recently gathered at the Miami Dade College’s Carrie P. Meek Entrepreneurial Education Center to put the final touches on what promises to be a robust program.

Hosted by the Minority Business Development Agency Export Center, Florida’s 36th Annual Minority Enterprise Development Week Conference & Awards Power Lunch takes place Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the InterContinental Hotel, downtown Miami. Admission is free for pre-registered guests. Exhibitor Space is reasonably priced for MBEs, as well as government and large corporations. Theme of this year’s conference is, “Minority Business Enterprises – On the Cutting Edge of America’s Economic Growth.”

The working group met Sept. 19 to review progress of event planning with a focus on selecting and confirming speakers and award winners in several categories including Manufacturer of the Year, Exporter of the Year, Construction Firm of the Year, Health Products and Services Firm, Technology Firm of the Year, Veteran-Owned Firm of the Year, and several advocates and resource providers.

Volunteer host committee members also finalized the conference agenda for delegates, which includes a focus on:

Access to capital;

Access to contracts;

Access to markets; and

Branding strategies.

The all-day conference features breakfast and a full serving of educational presentations for small and minority-owned businesses (8:30 – 11:30 a.m.), followed by the Power Lunch (noon-2 p.m.) with keynote speaker Efrain Gonzales, Jr., Associate Director for Business Development, from the MBDA’s national headquarters in Washington, D.C. The event concludes with booth-side B2B Business Matchmaking Meetings with U.S. and international buyers (2-5 p.m.).

InterContinental Miami is located at 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131. Registration is mandatory with no walk-ins allowed.

For exhibitor space, corporate sponsorship, and individual registration, visit www.medweekflorida.org. For information, call 786-515-0670 or send an email to marie@mgillonline.com.