Follow the Brightline Railroad to Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit

Brightline is South Florida’s Yellow Brick Road to the Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit Experience, in partnership with Miami Children’s Museum and in celebration of the 80th anniversary of the classic movie. Housed in MiamiCentral Station, the Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit is open now through Sunday, June 16. Included with the purchase of a Brightline ticket, guests can travel from the Gale Farm to the colorful Land of Oz, where they will explore Munchkinland, The Crossroads, The Witch’s Castle and The Emerald City before heading back over the rainbow to Miami, because, of course, “there’s no place like home.”

Open seven days a week through June 16, riders are invited to a multi-sensory educational experience, with activities centered around art, music and science inspired by the classic movie. Special events will be held throughout the duration of the exhibit; meet Dorothy, Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion and Tin Man; take a guided tour led by the Miami Children’s Museum staff, in addition to other experiences for fans of all ages to be announced.

Exclusive elements from the original film will be on display, including the infamous Ruby Slippers. Visit the wagon of Professor Marvel and create your own tornado in Dorothy’s bedroom. Explore Munchkin houses before entering The Emerald City. Create a “Horse of a Different Color” and play at the kaleidoscope and prism stations, but “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”

“We are excited to welcome guests of all ages this spring for a magical, one-of-a-kind interactive experience at Brightline’s MiamiCentral station,” said Johanna Rojas, Brightline’s vice president of Marketing. “We love collaborating with local partners, like the Miami Children’s Museum, to offer our riders unexpected special events year-round.”

Deborah Spiegelman, CEO/executive director of Miami Children’s Museum, added, “Miami Children’s Museum is thrilled to partner with Brightline to provide fun educational experiences for children and their families. The partnership is an example of how the museum extends beyond its four walls to serve South Florida’s diverse community.”

There’s no place like MiamiCentral, the first-of-its kind lifestyle destination for transit, dining, entertainment, living and business. Ride Brightline now through June 16 and expect to be transported to the magical land of Oz or check out the soon-to-open Central Fare marketplace.

For those looking to book a private tour or for groups, including seniors and students, the Munchkin Bunch Rates start at $15. To reserve your group experience, email guestservices@gobrightline.com. To book your ride to Brightline’s Wizard of Oz Educational Exhibit Experience and for more information, visit www.gobrightline.com/.