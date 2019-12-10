Former Bachelorette and TV Personality Rachel Lindsay co-hosts Grand-Opening of Ideal Image

Ideal Image is hosting a star-studded Grand Opening Media Event, Dec. 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., at its newest location in Midtown Miami.

TV personality and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay will be featured at the event, which includes a ceremonial ribbon-cutting with members of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and CEO of Ideal Image MedSpa David Prokupek.

“We’re very excited to invite the community to our newest Ideal Image MedSpa location in Miami to experience the non-invasive, non-surgical aesthetic treatments we offer that are designed to help people look and feel their best,” said Sanum Zaidi, Ideal Image MedSpa’s regional director of South Florida.

Following the ribbon-cutting, held in collaboration with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), guests will enjoy experiential activities, light bites and refreshments, and tour the new clinic. They will also have an opportunity to learn about the services and treatments Ideal Image offers, including laser hair removal, CoolSculpting, injectables (like Botox, Juvederm, Restylane and Voluma facial fillers), BroadbandLight Therapy, Ultherapy, Skin Lab, and more at the event.

Event Highlights:

5:30 p.m.: Guests, media, and executives arrive.

6:00 p.m.: Ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Rachel Lindsay, David Prokupek, and members of the Miami Chamber of Commerce.

6:10 – 8:00 p.m.: Event, tours, and experiential activities.

8:00 p.m.: Event wraps.

“Our Medical Professionals at our newest Midtown Miami location work with every client to help them reach their goals by developing a personalized treatment plan to deliver the real, natural-looking results they want,” Zaidi continued.

About Ideal Image:

Ideal Image is the nation’s leading MedSpa, performing more non-invasive aesthetic treatments than any other company in the U.S. At Ideal Image, clients work with a team of highly-trained medical professionals and skin, face and body specialists to develop personalized treatment plans consisting of non-surgical, gentle-touch treatments that deliver natural-looking results.

From laser hair removal to Botox and facial fillers, CoolSculpting fat reduction, and restorative services for skin and face health, Ideal Image uses the most advanced technology and services to provide long-lasting, natural results that help people look and feel their best.

Ideal Image has over 140 company-owned and franchise locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information about Ideal Image services and franchise opportunities, visit www.idealimage.com and www.idealimagefranchise.com.

About GMCC:

As a member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Ideal Image is one of hundreds of organizations and companies benefitting from the services the chamber provides by bringing together the brightest minds in South Florida business to represent one voice, and forming lifelong, meaningful relationships along the way. Contact GMCC at 305-577-5471 or visit www.MiamiChamber.com.

Ideal Image MedSpa Miami is located at 3252 NE Buena Vista Blvd., Suite 112, Miami, FL 33137. For information, call 800-234-3325.