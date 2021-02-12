Four SAS Juniors Receive a Very Special Honor as Bezos Scholar Semi-Finalists

SAS Wolfson Junior Zeean Firmeza, SAS Kendall Junior Nicole Paola Torres, SAS North Junior Alexa Darnaby, and SAS North Junior Flavia Nunez are honored for their extraordinary service projects in our community by the Bezos Scholars Program.

On Thursday, February 11, 2021, the Bezos Scholars Program announced 28 nationwide Semi-Finalists to become 2021 Bezos Scholars. Incredibly, four of the 28 high school juniors selected attend School for Advanced Studies (SAS) in Miami, Florida.

SAS Wolfson junior Zeean Firmeza, SAS Kendall junior Nicole Paola Torres, SAS North junior Alexa Darnaby, and SAS North junior Flavia Nunez are all leading extraordinary service projects impacting our local community and that is the reason that Bezos has recognized these outstanding young women as Semi-Finalists. They have become Semi-Finalists due to the service projects they have already initiated as high school students and their potential to take these projects to an even higher level affecting even more people during their senior year of high school.

From the group of 28, 17 will participate in a week of leadership training during the week of June 25 to July1 which was originally planned to take place in Aspen, Colorado but due to the pandemic will now be done through virtual programming. That week of leadership training will be followed by a year-long leadership program where the Bezos Scholar is mentored by a teacher at their high school. The goal is to develop a community change project to make a positive difference in their communities.

Successful applicants have a strong drive and commitment to their education and demonstrate maturity, curiosity, grit, and leadership. Bezos Scholars build connections with peers and educators from across the U.S. and Africa, get inspired by global leaders who participate in the program, and collaborate with their communities to make a meaningful impact. Bezos Scholars build capacities associated with values-based leadership, social-emotional learning, and social innovation.

Bezos Scholars is sponsored by the Bezos Family Foundation associated with Amazon founder and 1982 Silver Knight Award winner Jeff Bezos.