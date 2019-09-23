FPL and Miami-Dade County donate supplies to the Bahamas

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This week, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) employees, Miami-Dade County Office of Emergency Management, Tropical Shipping, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Asplundh and Husqvarna joined forces at the Miami Dade County Office of Emergency Operations Fuchs Youth Fair Grounds to donate 70 chainsaws, 2-cycle oil and safety gear to the Bahamas. The equipment donated was valued at $21,000 and will assist in clean-up efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

In addition to this charitable contribution, FPL is also donating more than $300,000 in relief to the Red Cross, which includes employee donations the company is matching dollar-for-dollar.

In attendance at the hurricane donation staging site were FPL’s Senior Director of External Affairs Irene White, FPL’s Vegetation Manager Iliana Rentz, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez and Asplundh’s Technical Services Manager Geoff Kempter.