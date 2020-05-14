FPL shares tips to help customers take control of their energy use while at home

1 of 3
Energy-Saving Tips
- Having more people home during hot days will tempt you to lower your AC to stay cool. Each degree you raise the thermostat can help you save up to five percent on your monthly cooling costs.
- Everyone loves privacy but try to keep bedroom and other doors open if possible – closed doors can block the airflow of your AC, making it work longer.
- Try to keep lights off in unoccupied rooms. Leaving a lamp, fan, or television turned on all the time can run up your electric bill.
- Use fans wisely: Your ceiling fan keeps you cool but doesn’t cool your room. When you leave a room, turn off the fan to save from $3 to $7 a month. Leaving a ceiling fan turned on all the time can run up your bill.
- Turn off ceiling, bathroom and kitchen exhaust fans when you leave the room or after use to save. Also remember to close shades, blinds and drapes to keep the sun’s heat out.
- Your TV, game systems, routers and cable boxes are probably getting a lot of use right now. Not to worry, increased use of TVs and systems won’t raise your bill significantly (approx. $8-$15 per month), but still make sure that they are turned off or unplugged when not in use.
- Clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load, not just once it fills up, to minimize drying time.
- Use the smallest appliance you need to cook – like a slow cooker, microwave or toaster oven. Heating a stove or oven takes quite a bit of energy, plus it heats up the kitchen, so your AC must work even longer to keep your house comfortable. A toaster or convection oven uses one-third to one-half as much energy as a full-sized oven.
- Meal prepping for the week? Bake several dishes at a time, using the smallest appliance you need to get the job done. When dinner’s over, make sure to run a full dishwasher. You will save water and electricity.
- Fire up the grill! Using an outdoor grill instead of the oven can help keep your kitchen cool and lower your electric bill.
- Use the free FPL Mobile App to view your daily, weekly and monthly energy use as well next month’s projected bill amount. You may download now from the Apple App store or Google Play, or text “App” to MyFPL (69375).
- Monitor and manage your energy use with the FPL Energy Analyzer. This free tool provides an itemized breakdown of energy use and offers simple energy saving tips to different kinds of energy users. Activate your free FPL Energy Analyzer today, and check back at any time to see how changes can help lower your bill.