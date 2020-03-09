FPL Volunteers at ABF Learning Center

1 of 4

On Thursday, March 5, more than 75 Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) volunteers spent the day at ABF Learning Center in Homestead painting, assembling a playground and building new outdoor gardening learning areas at the center. ABF Learning Center provides a quality, safe environment for children to develop socially, cognitively and emotionally through active learning and educational experiences. These efforts helped prepare a space where more children can continue to learn and grow.

This was one of 23 volunteer projects that are part of FPL’s annual Power to Care Week, that began on March 2. During the week, employees tackled community projects in 13 counties throughout FPL’s service area. Now in its 12th year, the initiative has grown from one day to an entire week with more than 1,000 volunteers and their families rolling up their sleeves to improve their communities.