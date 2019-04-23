Free Family Event Featuring Award-Winning Performances of ILL-Abilities and Magic Morgan

The 13th Annual All Kids Included Family Arts Festival Takes Place May 4

Looking to experience a day of jaw-dropping performances and art appropriate for children and families of all abilities?

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (SMDCAC) and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding and support from The Children’s Trust, present the 13th Annual FREE All Kids Included Family Arts Festival for children and families on Saturday, May 4 from 10am-4pm, at SMDCAC located at 10950 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay.

The festival is presented annually as a FREE innovative, multidisciplinary community arts festival for children and families with and without disabilities. Each component of the AKI Festival is designed to be fully inclusive, utilizing access technology and offering accommodations such as ASL interpretation, assistive listening devices, large print, Braille, and a quiet room. For information the public can call 786-573-5300 or visit www.smdcac.org.

Special highlights of the 2019 All Kids Included Festival include main stage performances of international break-dance crew, ILL-Abilities, an all-star team of differently-abled dancers whose goal is to show the world that anything is possible; and award-winning deaf magician, Magic Morgan, who will delight audiences with eye-popping illusions and awe-inspiring stunts. The festival will also feature ASL storytelling, Zot Artz adaptive painting and print making; performances by Karen Peterson Dancers; Greater Miami Youth Symphony, Ballet at the Park, and Area Stage’s Inclusive Theater Program and more.

The main stage shows are co-presented by Culture Shock Miami, the Department of Cultural Affairs’ young audience development program, and will provide an accepting and inclusive environment for families, including a quiet room. To prepare new audiences for a live theatre experience, guests are recommended to review the Going to the Show guide that can be found online at http://www.miamidadearts.org/education/going-show.

Other performances and interactive arts opportunities throughout the day include: Didgeridoo Fun with Jared Bistrong, South Florida Center for Percussive Arts, Guitars Over Guns, Thomas Armour Youth Ballet, DJ Trooklyn, African Watoto Dance Theater, Cutler Bay Senior High School’s SharkPAC and more!

A special exhibition of the All Kids Included annual district-wide student art competition winners will also be on display.

The festival will feature a free book giveaway of Peter H. Reynolds’, The Dot, (limit one book per family, while supplies last), fun food, rock climbing wall, and face painters.

In addition, many great community resources such as: Arts for Learning; Exceptional Student Education and Student Support Center; HistoryMiami; Miami-Dade Public Library System; S.T.A.R.S. Autism School, Waving Hands, Epilepsy Fl and others.

Volunteers for the event are welcome! To volunteer please contact volunteer@smdcac.org or 786-573-5301.

The All Kids Included Family Arts Festival is designed to be inclusive for children and families of all abilities. The facility is accessible; assistive listening devices, sign language interpreters, sighted guides, and large print and Braille program information will be available. To request materials in accessible format, and/or any accommodation to attend an event at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, guests may contact Stephanie Aponte 786-573-5314 or saponte@miamidade.gov at least five days in advance to initiate their request. TYY users may also call 711 (Florida Relay Service).

For more information about AKI and all its programs visit www.AllKidsIncludedMiami.org

Follow us on social media @MiamiDadeArts, and #AllKidsIncluded #MiamiDadeArts

The All Kids Included Family Arts Festival was developed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs as part of its “All Kids Included Accessible Arts Experiences for Kids” (AKI) program. AKI is an initiative of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, and in part through grant funding provided by The Children’s Trust. The Children’s Trust is a dedicated source of revenue established by voter referendum to improve the lives of children and families in Miami-Dade County by making strategic investments in their future.