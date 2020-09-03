Free Flanigan’s from FPL: Floridians Can Win Playing New Energy Savings Quiz

Get ready for a family game night! The competition starts NOW.

Today through Oct. 15, Florida residents will have the chance to turn their knowledge about saving energy into a free family dinner from Flanigan’s with the newly launched Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Family Challenge.

Are you an energy expert? Test your knowledge on energy savings by answering multiple-choice questions in a race against the clock. Each week, for six weeks, up to 100 top-scoring players will win a free Flanigan’s meal, complete with four half-racks of ribs, french fries and coleslaw.