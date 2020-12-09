Free holiday dinners and movies main prizes for customers playing Florida Power & Light Company’s holiday energy savings quiz

Families to test knowledge of holiday energy efficiency; players with top scores to win Restaurant.com Gift Cards, VUDU Promo Codes and Joe’s Stone Crab Key Lime Pies, sponsored by FPL

In addition to providing customers free energy-saving online tools and information, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) is making it fun for the entire family to be energy efficient this holiday season. Starting Dec. 2, FPL customers can test their knowledge of ways to save energy for a chance to win a $50 Restaurant.com gift card and $6 VUDU Promo Code – good for tv and movie content – with the launch of the Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Holiday Challenge. Plus, 20 grand prize winners will also receive world-famous Joe’s Stone Crab Key lime pies shipped to their homes to round out the holiday meal.

Families can play from December 2 through December 16, 2020 on FPLSaveTogether.com. Players will race against the clock to answer multiple choice questions using the game’s interactive platform while learning tips on how to save energy this holiday season. At the end of the contest, up to 500 FPL customers will receive a $50 Restaurant.com gift card and a $6 VUDU Promo Code sponsored by FPL. Grand prizes winners will also receive a pie.

Between lighting, special décor and home cooked meals, the holidays are a time when customers may use more energy than usual, especially while spending more time at home. Here are a few tips for stay-at-home energy efficiency this holiday season:

LED is key : LED lights may be more costly upfront but will save you money throughout the season. LED lights use 80 to 90% less energy and can last 10 times as long as standard incandescent bulbs, which saves you more over time.

: LED lights may be more costly upfront but will save you money throughout the season. LED lights use 80 to 90% less energy and can last 10 times as long as standard incandescent bulbs, which saves you more over time. Set it & Forget it : Use automatic timers to control how long you are running your lights or holiday inflatables each day. The fewer the hours, the less energy you’ll use.

: Use automatic timers to control how long you are running your lights or holiday inflatables each day. The fewer the hours, the less energy you’ll use. Beware the Inflatable Décor : Although large inflatable decorations are fun and highly popular, they can be some of the most expensive holiday decorations in terms of energy usage. Instead, opt for a fun activity for the kids and make your own wreaths, ribbons or ornaments – all festive decorations that require no energy.

: Although large inflatable decorations are fun and highly popular, they can be some of the most expensive holiday decorations in terms of energy usage. Instead, opt for a fun activity for the kids and make your own wreaths, ribbons or ornaments – all festive decorations that require no energy. Become a STAR Energy Saver: If you’re investing in larger appliances or electronics this holiday season, select models that are ENERGY STAR-rated as they’ll use 40% less energy than comparable models.

Participate in the Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Holiday Challenge today by visiting FPLSaveTogether.com and put your energy saving knowledge to the test for a chance to win.

Find official rules for Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Holiday Challenge at FPLSaveTogether.com.