Free Paralympic Experience coming to Tropical Park, March 14

1 of 5

On March 14, individuals with physical disabilities and their families, friends and supporters are invited to Tropical Park, a Miami-Dade County Park located at 7900 SW 40 St., Miami, for the Paralympic Experience. The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department presents this multi-adapted sports event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in conjunction with several of its local Paralympic partners. Admission is free and open to the public.

This program provides a unique opportunity for people to learn about and try a variety of adapted sports activities, meet and be inspired by the athletes and pick up information on how to get involved in local programs.

The day will feature wheelchair basketball, archery, boccia, wheelchair tennis and beep baseball. Lunch will also be provided.

Adapted sports participants must register in advance of the event. Register here or contact Jody Cox at 305-234-1673 or jody.cox@miamidade.gov.

Partner agencies for the 2020 Paralympic Experience include Barbosa Tennis, City of Miami Parks & Recreation, FIU Recreational Therapy Club, Jackson Health System and the Leisure Access Foundation.

The Miami-Dade County Parks Therapeutic Recreation and Inclusion division promotes the involvement of persons with disabilities in all Miami-Dade County Parks’ services and activities. For more information visit the web page.

For directions to Tropical Park, visit the web page or call 305-226-8315.