Free, Safe, Educational & Fun Program. Great Learning Environment for Families Residing in the 33125 & 33142 Zip Codes!

AYUDA Foundation and Kiddie Ranch School

Funded in part by The Children’s Trust

Children have lost 30% of their learning since March 2020 when the pandemic began.

PARENTS: Take Advantage of this Incredible Opportunity!

FREE Afterschool (Mondays-Fridays 2-6); Winter, Spring & Summer Camps (8am-6pm)

Full Days when Public & Private Schools are closed (8-6pm).

Children of ALL abilities are included.

The Program includes: Homework Assistance, Computer Lab, Reading & Tutoring, Dance, Art/World Culture, Social Skills, Nutrition, Fitness & Sports, Snacks during Afterschool, Breakfast, Lunch & Snacks during Full Days.

Grades K – 5. Sign up ASAP Spaces fill up fast!

Krs123abc@gmail.com. 2470 NW 14th Street, Miami, FL 33125. 305-635-4994.

We follow the most updated CDC guidelines, including daily temperature checks, enhanced hygiene, disinfecting of areas several times daily, increased hand washing for staff & children & mask wearing betters for families a COVID-19 free environment.