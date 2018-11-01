From JFK to Arnie, David Pearson Will Read From His Memoir Nov. 17 at the Book Fair

David Pearson has written a memoir about his career in public relations, which began with his storefront office next to the bank in South Miami in 1966. He had just returned to his home, Miami, after two years in Washington at the White House, the Peace Corps, and the Community Relations Service.

He will read from his book, JFK and BOBBY, ARNIE and JACK…and David! At 10 am on Saturday, November 17 at the Book Fair. The book begins with the riveting account of his night at the White House November 22, 1963, helping Sargent Shriver prepare for the funeral of President Kennedy.

Following the Washington years, he returned home and opened his eponymous public relations firm in South Miami. His specialty was the promotion of high end club and resort communities. In Miami, he represented Deering Bay for Armando Codina and Jeb Bush; Fisher Island; and did the public relations for Chuck Cobb’s Arvida communities for 17 years.

Pearson advised the young Bob Graham in his races for Florida Governor, and has maintained a keen interest in local politics since. Vignettes including Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, Joe DiMaggio, and Ted Williams make the book a fascinating read.