FSU awards 77 honors medallions to graduates in virtual ceremony

Florida State University awarded honors medallions to 77 high-achieving graduates, including six from Miami, during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The FSU Honors Program supports the efforts and talents of the university’s most intellectually curious students who have the potential, dedication and drive for creating change.

The virtual ceremony included remarks by Provost Sally McRorie; Dean of Undergraduate Studies and Assistant Provost Joe O’Shea; Annette Schwabe, associate dean of Undergraduate Studies and director of the FSU Honors Program, and Bridgett Birmingham, Diversity and Inclusion Librarian for FSU Libraries.

“Whether you are going on to graduate school, or entering the workforce, or maybe taking time to pursue some additional internships, or other enrichment opportunities, I hope you take with you the same passion, and determination, and resilience that you have demonstrated as an FSU honors student,” McRorie said.

The breakdown of the honors awardees is as follows: 55 graduates, University Honors Program, earned at least 18 Honors points in fulfillment of the FSU honors program requirements; 18 graduates, Honors in the Major program completed an honors thesis in fulfillment of the requirement for the distinction “with Honors” in their major department, and one graduate had Dual Honors, completing both the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major program.

Three graduates, Outstanding Senior Scholar, completed the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major program and graduated Summa Cum Laude, having a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

Miami honorees were:

Gabriela Boudani, Psychology and Communication Studies, University Honors;

Michelle Grand, Civil Engineering, Honors in the Major;

David Ramos, Bachelor of Music Education, Honors in the Major;

Zulay Rodriguez, Biological Science, Honors in the Major;

Jordan Schwartz, English Creative Writing, Honors in the Major, and

Jaylene Sosa, Psychology, Honors in the Major.

For more information about the FSU Honors Program, visit honors.fsu.edu. To view the ceremony or program, visit https://honors.fsu.edu/fall-2020-honors-graduates.