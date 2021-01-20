FWC Commissioners elect Rodney Barreto Chairman

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Commissioners recently elected Rodney Barreto, of Coral Gables, to serve as Chairman.

“Thank you for allowing me to Chair this great agency again,” said newly elected Chairman Rodney Barreto. “I look forward to our shared successes for fish and wildlife resources in the year ahead.”

Barreto was reappointed to the Commission in July of 2020 after having previously served 10 years as a Commissioner, during which he served as Chairman for seven years. In recognition of his leadership, FWC established the “Rodney Barreto Award” which is given out annually to recognize the FWC Employee of the Year for outstanding achievements.