Global Soccer Leaders Gathered in Miami for Soccerex USA 2019 in Partnership with GACP Sports

Soccerex USA returned to Miami one year after the launch of its inaugural event in the USA. Soccerex USA 2019 took place on Nov. 21-22 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort, in partnership with GACP Sports. More than 1,800 senior industry figures from over 80 countries attended, including leading soccer executives from clubs, leagues, federations, Media rights holders and suppliers. The conference included 90 speakers, including opening ceremony speakers: Joseph DaGrosa, Chairman of Soccerex & CEO of GACP Sports, Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio, and County Mayor Carlos Jimenez. Joseph DaGrosa, once again, kicked off Soccerex USA 2019’s opening ceremony and welcomed the 1,800 global soccer executives to the two-day event. The conference, in its second year, is owned by GACP Sports which is led by DaGrosa.

During the opening ceremony, they discussed topics ranging from the evolution and growth of men and women’s soccer across the Americas, grassroots performance development, the future of soccer business, tech used by soccer clubs, Inter Miami, MLS, and a special announcement regarding the 2026 World Cup. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) Chief Operating Officer, Rolando Aedo alongside Miami-Dade County Mayor, Carlos Gimenez unveiled the FIFA World Cup Soccer 2026 Campaign, exclusively, for the world’s top soccer industry event. They proudly unveiled the 2026 FIFA World Cup host city candidate logo and website (www.Miami2026.com), kicking off a campaign to generate excitement and position Greater Miami as a premier host destination for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games.

Each opening ceremony speaker was presented with their own soccer ball unveiling the new logo. Photographed below (from left to right): Philippe Moggio, CONCACAF general secretary; Soccerex CEO Joe DaGrosa; Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas; Miami Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez; and Rolando Aedo of the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

Joseph DaGrosa, GACP Sports CEO & Soccerex Chairman, kicked off the opening ceremony alongside other soccer leaders and city officials. GACP Sports, a division of U.S. private equity firm GACP, recently made its debut in the world of sports and acquired Soccerex in 2018, along with other soccer-related businesses. During the opening ceremony and media interviews, DaGrosa highlighted key accomplishments and expansion Soccerex has experienced during this last year under his team’s new leadership, in addition to sharing details on their future plans for Soccerex and how they are playing a vital role in the continued growth of the sport at a local, national and international level.

GACP has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the growth of soccer through a long-term presence in the region – part of a strategy built around delivering tentpole events in the game’s key global markets, including in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Since being acquired by GACP in 2018, for the first time ever last year, Soccerex expanded into the two largest economies in the world — China (May 2019), and the U.S. (Nov. 2018). As a result, Soccerex USA and Soccerex China events were born.