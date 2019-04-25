GMCC Partners with FTGS to Launch Online Documentation Platform for Exporters

Today, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce announced that it has partnered with FastTrack Global Services (FTGS) to launch a new and comprehensive online platform for Certificates of Free Sales and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) documents. The first Chamber in the Southeast to offer such a platform, the Miami Area Chamber embarked on this venture in a continued effort to help area businesses increase efficiency and save time and money.

Certificates of Free Sales are required by many countries, and provide assurance that exported products are freely sold in the U.S. Some exports also require a Certificate of Good Manufacturing Practices, which supports a company’s claim of following good manufacturing practice guidelines and quality assurance. The Miami Area Chamber has been a long-time issuer of export documentation, but with this new platform will do so with increased efficiency.

In creating the comprehensive platform, FTGS has worked with foreign governments, global regulatory and health agencies and freight forwarders to develop a secure, block chain technology that helps exporters obtain and process their documents with increased accuracy, enhanced security and instant traceability.

For more information, please contact Liane Ventura at lventura@miamichamber.com or 305-577-5445.