Grant Miller at UTD’s Rally for Tally!

By
Aaron Guerrero
-
74
Publisher Grant Miller shows his support to UTD on behalf of Miami’s Community Newspapers. 1,000+ teachers are riding up to Tallahassee on buses for more public education funding in Miami-Dade County!

