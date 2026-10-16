Grant Miller Covers District 27 Mayors’ Breakfast with María Elvira Salazar at CasaCuba

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Grant Miller joined Miami’s Community Newspapers at CasaCuba in South Miami on October 15, 2026, for a breakfast gathering with U.S. Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar and mayors from communities in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

The event brought together the mayors of Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, Pinecrest and West Miami, along with community attendees. Hosted by Community Newspapers, the gathering provided an opportunity for local officials and residents to connect in person.

This video recap features highlights from the morning and Grant Miller’s coverage of the event, documenting the gathering at CasaCuba and the participation of elected leaders from across the district.

Watch the accompanying video for a look at the October 15 breakfast with Congresswoman Salazar and local mayors.