Greater Miami Chamber hosts governor’s announcement regarding business reform

During a press conference at the offices of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Occupational Licensing Reform to eliminate burdensome and excessive regulations for certain occupations in Florida, including cosmetology and interior design.

“We’ve heard stories that having all these unnecessary requirements keeps people from being able to enter [certain] professions… Rather than have barriers, let’s open up pathways so people can succeed,” the governor said.

The move also promises to lead to job creation and economic opportunity statewide.

Prior to the press conference, the governor met with select Chairman Circle members who were able to ask questions about how the local business community can support varying state councils including the Florida Talent Development Council.